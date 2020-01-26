Deadpool 3 Will Still Be The R-rated Character We Know And Love At Disney, Reassure Writers

Still, this comment squares with what Disney head honcho Bob Iger said previously about continuing in the business of making R-rated movies when it makes sense for the company. Look, Disney has always released some R-rated movies, but the reason Deadpool gets a little weird and convoluted is because MCU movies have always been PG-13. The Marvel movies that have been R-rated have been housed at Fox, where Logan and Deadpool were produced. Tonally, Deadpool is not a character that fits in and there are lots of questions about other X-Men characters and how they could fit in the MCU, including the long-gestating Gambit project.