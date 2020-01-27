Two New Transformers Movies Are Finally In The Works Post-Bumblebee

On the other hand, going the revamp route with Transformers provides the opportunity for a completely fresh start. It had previously been rumored that Paramount was interested in rebooting Transformers, and while that was debunked just days later, resetting continuity and delivering new versions of the Autobots, Decepticons and everyone else in their sphere would provide distance from the previous movies. Or, if the Beast Wars mythos is indeed being explored, we can simply follow along with robots who transform into animals instead of vehicles instead.