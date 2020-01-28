No Time To Die Star Confirms Connections To Every Daniel Craig Movie

Historically, Bond movies been an anthology; they're unconnected stories that focus on a single mission, with its own set of Bond Girls. That has helped the role of Bond be passed throughout the years, but Daniel Craig's time as 007 tried something new. Starting with Casino Royale, each of Craig's Bond flicks have move the 007 forward, with characters reappearing and interconnecting plots. James' actions are informed by his past, with audiences able to get a deeper look into his psyche than ever before.