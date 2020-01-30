Why Disney Needs To Do A Live-Action Hercules Remake ASAP

Hercules Could Be Very Unique

Disney’s upcoming remake of Mulan has drawn some ire from fans for going away from the musical elements of the 1998 animated movie and instead going for a more realistic, war film vibe. That might work for that movie, but I don’t think there’s any point in adapting Hercules to live-action if it’s just going to be another special effects-laden swords-and-sandals epic in a long line of them. By leaning into the style of the animated movie and embracing the Disney-ness of it all, the Hercules remake could really stand out.