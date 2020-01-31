Ford V Ferrari: How To Stream The Oscar Nominated Movie, Starring Matt Damon And Christian Bale

Is Ford V Ferrari Available To Stream Yet?

Ford V Ferrari is available to purchase to stream as of January 28, 2020. It can be purchased on most major digital movie platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes. Ford V. Ferrari has a set price of $19.99 across all streaming services. The video quality options are SD, HDX, HD, and UHD. Ford V Ferrari is also still available to view in theaters and will be part of AMC and other theaters’ Oscars Best Picture showcase. These showcases are happening nationwide on Feb 1 and Feb 8.