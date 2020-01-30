David Letterman Talks About His Oscars Joke That Really Bombed

And at the last minute, this tremendous, tremendous idea is offered to me from Rob Burnett, who was our head writer at the time [on Late Show], which was to go out and, ‘Hi, thanks, welcome to the show,’ and then go right to introducing Oprah to Uma, and then it was going to be paid off by having them say hello to Keanu. And by the way, this is a solid idea that I would do today if those three people were ever in the same room with me again — which seems unlikely, now that I think about it. But I said, ‘This is great, this will be perfect, this will supersede the jokes, this will loosen everybody up!’ Because unusual names — we have three!