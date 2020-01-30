Sonic The Hedgehog’s Super Bowl Commercial Features Iconic Video Game Moments

The video game industry is massive, with multiple studios and gaming companies competing for supremacy. But despite the clear invested audience, movie adaptations of video games have historically been unsuccessful. It looked like disaster had struck again with Jeff Fowler's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, when the original trailer dropped and the title character's appearance was ripped to shreds. Sonic was ultimately pushed back to the blue guy could be redesigned, and will arrive in theaters shortly. The movie's Super Bowl trailer arrived a few days early, which includes some iconic video game mechanics.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog game arrived back in 1991, so there are generations of gamers who are familiar with the iconic speedster. Those OG fans will be psyched about the movie's Super Bowl ad, which features some major athletes, and video game sounds and sights. We even see him in his ball form! Check it out below.