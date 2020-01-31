Disney+ Short Lamp Life Reveals A Lot More Happened To Bo Peep Before Toy Story 4 Than We Thought

She was given away as a Christmas white elephant gift. She ended up in the hands of a college student, so she got to see loud college parties first hand (she wasn't a fan). Then it seems she did a bit of traveling. She ends up in a windowsill, her light becoming a beacon for moths. She ends up on a boat, where she and her owner get seasick. Then she apparently finds herself on some sort of research trip someplace very cold and snowy, perhaps the arctic? Whether all this is part of her time with a single owner or several is unclear, but in the end, Bo digs herself and her lamp out of a garbage dumpster.