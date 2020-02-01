New Jurassic World 3 Video Shows Awesome Triceratops Puppet

You’ll recall that at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, young Maisie Lockwood freed nearly all of the dinosaurs that were being held on the Lockwood estate to save them from being killed. Humanity now has to learn to live with dinosaurs among them, and as we saw in the short film Battle at Big Rock, it’s not an easy thing to get used to. However, there were still a scattering of dinosaurs that left Fallen Kingdom still in captivity, and you can be sure more have been tossed in cages in the time between that movie and Jurassic World 3.