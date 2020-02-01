One Reason Why Tom Cruise Felt It Was The Right Time For Top Gun: Maverick

Why make a Top Gun sequel at all and why make it now? Tom Cruise's iconic Top Gun movie came out in 1986 and there's been talk about a sequel for a looooong time. It's been a rocky road to get here, but the skies are now clear for Top Gun: Maverick to enjoy a smooth June 26, 2020 landing. Fans seem to love what they've seen so far from the movie. As for why now? Well, it sounds like they wanted to let a generation pass so Top Gun 2 could follow Cruise's Maverick and the son of his late BFF Goose.