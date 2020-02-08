Taylor Swift's Miss Americana And 10 Other Music Documentaries Available To Stream

Our favorite musicians live in our ears. We hang on to their most personal notes and lyrics, playing them over and over and memorize them. They become the soundtrack in the background of our lives. But seldom do we truly know what really goes on behind the scenes, between the songwriting process and worldwide tours of our idols. With fame, there’s a lot more struggle and hardship than fans realize. Until an artist such as Taylor Swift opens their life up to us in music documentaries such as Miss Americana.