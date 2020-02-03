Turns Out Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers Pole Dancing Training Paid Off At Super Bowl LIV

The work paid off and not just in Jennifer Lopez’s sick bikini body following the gig. In the movie, viewers see Jennifer Lopez do a big dance to Fiona Apple’s popular song “Criminal" in which she also does her own moves on the pole; it's a moment that inspires Constance Wu's Destiny to move forward with stripping and sets off a chain of events leading to eventual crime. (As an aside, Fiona Apple was into it and says she generally lends out the song when people ask to use it.) If you haven’t seen Hustlers, the movie is out on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital already and the scene can be viewed curtesy of Universal Pictures.