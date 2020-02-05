Morbius Vs. Blade: Can The Living Vampire Take On Marvel's Vampire Hunter?

While Blade's serum does enough to keep him active in combat for a good stretch of time, Morbius has less of an advantage and if Blade can keep him busy long enough, it might bring him to a debilitating stage of his reliance on human blood. Even if he did manage to escape and run away, that is all he would ever be able to do with Blade on his trail: run, because the greatest vampire hunter in the world will never stop until Earth of ridden of this species and the fact that Morbius is only a pseudo-vampire will most likely make no difference to him.