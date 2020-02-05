The Suicide Squad: Every Movie And TV Show Task Force X Has Appeared In So Far

Suicide Squad

Unless you have been following the adventures of the Suicide Squad in the comics or have a soft-spot for their animated appearances, this Oscar-winner for Best Makeup is most likely the first thing you think of when you hear the villainous team’s morbid name. Writer and director David Ayer’s Oscar-winner for Best Makeup depicts Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) development of Task Force X (led by Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flagg), who are called to action for their first mission to save the world from one of their own members, Enchantress (Cara Delevigne).