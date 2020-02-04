Venom 2 Director Andy Serkis Gives Update On 'Thrilling' Sequel As Filming Continues

Leave a Comment
Several of this year’s biggest movies made a splash with Super Bowl trailers on Sunday, but Sony’s Venom 2 was not among them. The sequel to 2018’s surprise global box office hit arrives in October, helmed by none other than Andy Serkis, and as of yet we haven’t seen anything from it. We’re all waiting to hear more about Venom 2, and as filming continues, director Andy Serkis gave an update on the "thrilling" symbiote-filled sequel, saying:
Well, you know, I really can't talk too much about it – I know, boring – but we're 40 days into the shoot and it's really thrilling. We've got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who's obviously at the center of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there's a nemesis character and... that's all I can say.
As you might expect, Andy Serkis is remaining pretty secretive about Venom 2, and short of some ethically dubious journalism in the style of Eddie Brock, those secrets will remain secrets until he deems otherwise. Nevertheless, Andy Serkis did give Digital Spy an update with a sense of where the film is at in production and what we can expect from it overall in very broad strokes.
It’s unsurprising that we didn’t get a Venom 2 preview at the Super Bowl because the film is only a little over a month into filming. But Andy Serkis seems to be having a great time so far, calling the experience "thrilling." The director and acclaimed performance capture artist also praised his star, Tom Hardy, in his comments, and teased what we can expect from Venom 2 and the character of Eddie Brock.
Venom 2 will further the relationship between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom. Many viewed the relationship between the two as one of the strong points of the first film, and we have heard that the filmmakers understood that and that the sequel would be leaning into that aspect of the story.
Andy Serkis called Tom Hardy "magnificent," and you have to think that he has a unique perspective on this film, the relationship between Venom and Eddie, and Tom Hardy’s performance. Tom Hardy obviously plays Eddie Brock, but he also voices Venom, two characters that are in many ways one; two sides of the same coin. Andy Serkis famously did this as Gollum/Sméagol in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, so he knows a thing or two about it and can appreciate and help with that element.
In addition to the deepening of the relationship between the symbiote and its host, Andy Serkis teases the obvious that Venom 2 will feature a nemesis character. That said, perhaps in an overabundance of caution, Andy Serkis doesn’t actually cite Carnage by name. We know that Woody Harrleson’s Cletus Kasady, who appeared in Venom’s post-credits scene, will be returning, presumably to cause all kinds of trouble for Eddie. Naomi Harris may also be filling that nemesis role as Shriek.
We’ll hopefully get more details and a teaser trailer before too long. But for now, Venom 2 is moving along and Andy Serkis seems to be having a great time making it. Venom 2 opens in theaters on October 2. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what else is coming out this year and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest movie news.