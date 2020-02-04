Watch Margot Robbie's Face When Michael Strahan Calls Birds Of Prey A Marvel Movie

That face. Margot Robbie looks like she wants to do the following, in this order. Rip Michael Strahan’s head off. Crawl away in embarrassment for the man. Take a stiff drink of whiskey and pray that this bad memory can be erased. But that’s what happens when you wake up at the crack of dawn to do press – after doing press for WEEKS – and a television personality on a major network show like Good Morning America, who absolutely should know better, mistakes your movie for the rival studio.