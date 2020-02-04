Watch Margot Robbie's Face When Michael Strahan Calls Birds Of Prey A Marvel Movie

Leave a Comment
Superhero movies. There’s just so damn many of them. How can you be expected to keep them straight? Especially when you are the co-host of a television show. Like Good Morning America. And you are sitting across from the world-famous stars of Birds of Prey, the new DC movie. And you call it a Marvel film.
Yikes.
That face. Margot Robbie looks like she wants to do the following, in this order. Rip Michael Strahan’s head off. Crawl away in embarrassment for the man. Take a stiff drink of whiskey and pray that this bad memory can be erased. But that’s what happens when you wake up at the crack of dawn to do press – after doing press for WEEKS – and a television personality on a major network show like Good Morning America, who absolutely should know better, mistakes your movie for the rival studio.
And you will day, “They’re not rival studios.” But yeah, they are. They totally are. Now, flip the script. Imagine that Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd are all appearing on The TODAY Show to promote Avengers: Endgame. And the host says, “Where will DC go from here?”
Kind of stupid, isn’t it?
Then again, now that clip is going viral, maybe it’s good publicity. Birds of Prey opens this Friday, and any footage that helps raise awareness for the movie has to be viewed as a win for Warner Bros.
Let’s give Michael Strahan the benefit of the doubt, for a moment. He’s a sports guy. Football, even. He just came off of The Super Bowl, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. I watched the dude do hours of pre-game. He’s mentally exhausted. And truthfully, Marvel is killing it. So I can see why he’d default, in his brain, to Marvel when talking about a superhero property.
However, DC and Warner Bros. are coming on. Todd Phillips’ Joker is contending for Oscars on Sunday, and leads all films with 11 nominations. Birds of Prey is doing well with critics, and the studio has the anticipated Wonder Woman ’84 arriving in theaters later this year.
So what do you guys think? Unforgivable mistake? Simple slip of the tongue? Or something far more nefarious? Hit the comments and let us know.