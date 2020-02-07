James Bond: Daniel Craig's 007 Story From Casino Royale To Spectre

At the end of Spectre, we see James Bond leaving MI6 behind once more, with Dr. Swann riding off in his Aston Martin by his side. Their relationship, for the moment, is something Bond could have only previously dreamed of having. Though as we’ve seen in the trailers for No Time To Die, something hidden in her past is ready to resurface, and once it does it could send 007 off the deep end for good.