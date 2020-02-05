Please Let Chris Rock's Spiral Be The Start Of A Saw Anthology Series

Darren Lynn Bousman is already teasing a trap in Spiral: From The Book of Saw that’s supposedly worse than Saw II’s needle trap. While that isn’t exactly an indication of where the film is going with its story or antagonist, it does suggest the idea that with the anthology model in place, there would be more room to roam with how the Saw series takes its victims out. If a reboot can inspire a trap so insidious it beats out a fan favorite, just imagine what this new vision of the series could do on a less restricted basis.