That Time Sam Raimi Teased Doctor Strange Back In Spider-Man 2

The well oiled machine that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently threw a small rod when it was announced that Scott Decrickson, the director of the first Doctor Strange, who had signed on to the sequel as well, was leaving the project due to those ever present "creative differences." Derrickson leaving was big news, and so it was obvious that when his replacement was found it would be just as big. However, the replacement might even turn out to be bigger news, as it was recently revealed that Marvel Studios has been talking to Sam Raimi to take the job.