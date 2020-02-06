Hocus Pocus' Thora Birch Knows About The Disney+ Reboot's Story

Leave a Comment
The Black Flame Candle is about to be lit once again. Disney’s classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus is getting a sequel/reboot movie for Disney+ and millennials everywhere want to know what to expect from the next chapter in the nostalgic property. One person who may have an idea about the story is actress Thora Birch, who starred in the original Hocus Pocus as Dani. Speaking about the reboot, Thora Birch said:
I’m excited for it. They’ve been talking about this reboot for five years. I’m excited to see what it all looks like. I know a little bit about a couple of ideas for stories, but I don’t know where it’s all going to fall at the end of the day.
Thora Birch doesn’t know for sure what the story for the Hocus Pocus sequel will be, but she has some ideas. Like Thora Birch said, a new Hocus Pocus movie has been discussed for several years now and what form it will take has changed over time. But it sounds like some of the ideas thrown around during this movie’s slow development have made their way to her.
As he actress (who can be seen as Gamma on The Walking Dead) told Hollywood Life, she knows a little bit about some of the possible story ideas for the new movie. Thora Birch didn’t reveal what any of these ideas are but admitted that she is in the dark about what the new Hocus Pocus will ultimately be.
It’s of course entirely possible that the story of this new Hocus Pocus movie will be completely different than anything Thora Birch has heard. What it was won’t necessarily be what it will become. So for the moment, the actress who played the cute and, in fairness, somewhat annoying Dani in the original Hocus Pocus is just waiting to find out about the new movie like the rest of us.
That said, Thora Birch is excited for the Hocus Pocus reboot and would definitely be down to return for it. Addressing the possibility she said:
If they would have me, depending on [the storyline]. I’m sure Dani’s not going to be selling crack in an alley anywhere, so I’m pretty open minded.
Selling crack? That’s dark, where did that come from? I think it’s safe to say that if the character of Dani is in the Hocus Pocus sequel, she will not be selling crack or mind-altering substances of any kind. That’s not Disney’s style so Thora Birch is probably safe there.
It seems like the actress would love to return to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2 if the storyline of the new movie calls for it. So it’s really just in the hands of the filmmakers at this point, but it is cool to hear that there’s the possibility of getting some more of the original cast back together.
A new Hocus Pocus movie has been talked about for a while now and a couple of years ago it was going to be a remake on the Disney Channel. That idea sounded genuinely terrible and never came to fruition. Then last year we heard that writer Jen D’Angelo was working on the screenplay for a film that would not be a remake, but a sequel for the Disney+ streaming service.
This sequel will bring back the Sanderson Sisters and the original cast. The stars of the original, including actress Sarah Jessica Parker, have indicated their willingness to return to the beloved (well, mostly beloved) property and I’ve got to imagine the sequel would bring back as much of the original cast as possible.
We don’t know if Jen D’Angelo’s script will be adapting it, but there is a book Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel that picks up the story of the original movie years later, focusing on Max and Allison’s daughter Poppy. Aunt Dani is also in it. Something in that vein seems like the best way to go for Hocus Pocus 2, take the Ghostbusters: Afterlife approach and have the older characters hand things off to the new generation.
Hocus Pocus 2 might not be the kind of film that would make a killing at the box office, but it’s an absolutely perfect fit for Disney+ and it’s rapidly expanding subscriber base.
We’ll keep you updated on the Hocus Pocus reboot/sequel as news develops. In the meantime, check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what theatrical movies you can look forward to this year.