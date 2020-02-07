To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 Actress Says It Is Still Exciting To See Her Netflix Movie In The Theater

Leave a Comment
It’s no secret that Netflix has been a game changer in the landscape of cinema for a number of years. And as the streaming giant expands, so has the pressure for other platforms to build their brand with their own original content for audiences to subscribe to. But To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout star Lana Condor has a bit of a love letter to write about seeing the latest sequel with an audience in a theater.
Back in summer 2018, the book adaptation of Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was a massive hit among Netflix subscribers. So much so that the site has made a real effort to keep pumping out rom-coms on their platform (many of which starring the film’s love interest, Noah Centineo). Since then, Netflix has produced two upcoming sequels to Lara Jean’s high-school endeavors, including To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which comes out next week.
Lana Condor caught a screening of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You at a special advanced screening of the film, and she especially loved the rare experience for the Netflix film. In her words:
They were so incredibly vocal, and it was so cool. You know what was the best part, though? Hearing the way that they gasped and awwwed at Lara Jean. To hear them vocally care about her, it’s just one of the greatest experiences of my life. Because, you know, with Netflix, you get the pleasure of watching it whenever you want at home or wherever, but you don’t get to see an audience’s reaction. So that was really, really cool.
Don’t you wonder sometimes why Netflix doesn’t just give its high-profile movies theatrical dates? It seems like P.S. I Still Love You would do so well. Lana Condor gushed to Variety about her experience seeing the romantic sequel, and it sounds like it was a great time. She actually sought out the movie theater experience herself, and the 22-year-old was pleasantly surprised to hear fans reacting to her own character.
On the surface, the To All The Boys movies may seem to be, well, all about the cute boys involved in Lara Jean’s personal love letter leak. And the audience undoubtedly adore them too. Lana Condor even teased that the theater she watched P.S. I Still Love You in actually swung her toward Lara Jean’s new-old love interest, John Ambrose McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher in the movie.
But Lana Condor also finds fans of the movies geeking about her too. Lara Jean is certainly among the phenomena of the Netflix hit. In the actress' words:
A lot of people have said it was one of the first times they felt seen or represented in a movie. I get a lot of people saying that they want to be Lara Jean’s best friend.
We’ll have to see how the movie takes Lara Jean’s love life. At the end of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, she was head over heels for Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky. In P.S. I Still Love You, she’ll receive a response from her camp crush, John Ambrose McClaren, that will challenge her feelings for Peter. The sequel will be available to stream on February 12.