EGOT Winners: Every Celebrity To Win An Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, And Tony Award

Mike Nichols has one Academy Award for Best Director for The Graduate. He won one Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May. He has won nine Tony awards. His first for Best Direction of A Play for Barefoot in the Park in 1964, and his last Tony for Best Direction of a Play for Death of a Salesman in 2012. He has won four Emmy awards in total. He won two Emmy Awards for his work on Wit and the other two for his work on Angels in America.