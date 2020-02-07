Tom Hardy Just Shared A Venom 2 Set Photo, But Don't Get Too Excited

All right, go on. Caption that. Other than to comment on the loopy headbands, I'm not sure what there is to say about that behind-the-scenes shot from the London-based production. I only know it's from Venom 2 because Tom Hardy labeled the photo V2. Plus, we know the movie is filming now because director Andy Serkis recently gave an update. But even Serkis kinda admitted his update was "boring" because he can't talk about what's happening.