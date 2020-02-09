Never Mind Brad Pitt's Oscar, Did Cliff Booth Kill His Wife Or Not? Celebs Take Sides

One of the most intriguing aspects of Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time character is his backstory. Though he’s an industry veteran, Cliff Booth is down on his luck and having a hard time finding work because of a persistent rumor that it was the stuntman himself, and not an accident, that killed his wife. Quentin Tarantino never definitively says whether or not Cliff did it -- though Cliff more than proves he’s capable of violence by the end of the film. The lack of resolution on that plot point seems to be intentional -- and that fact has kept fans debating for months.