Brad Pitt Reflects On Career During Touching Oscar Acceptance Speech

He followed up Thelma & Louise with films like Kalifornia and True Romance (his first character from a script written by Quentin Tarantino), and it was arguably in 1994 with Interview With The Vampire and Legends Of the Fall that he was cemented as a star. That was followed by both Se7en and Twelve Monkeys in 1995, and the years that followed saw him in a series of memorable films including Meet Joe Black, Fight Club, and Ocean’s Eleven (which would become his first franchise).