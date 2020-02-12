Harley Quinn: 6 Storylines From The Comics We'd Love To See In The Movies

The real court jester suit-clad Harley Quinn returns, seeking to take back her place from this imposter who took over after Joker’s obsession with Batman prompted her to leave, forcing the new Harley to foil Jack Napier’s attempt to become Gotham’s new “white knight.” The shocking reveal, more than likely a commentary on the character’s drastic evolution since her debut, would mean a cataclysmic change of pace to the character’s cinematic depiction so far if it made it into the movies, but would be important to leave in if a story as mind-bendingly complex as White Knight got a movie adaptation. Not to mention, I would not be surprised if a few fans were delighted to see such an altercation happen on film.