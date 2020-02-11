James Gunn Reveals When The Suicide Squad Is Expected To Wrap Filming

With production spanning roughly six months, after the start of The Suicide Squad’s principal photography had occurred last September, this new DC Comics film will be headed into the post-production phases that will put the final polish on what we’re going to see next summer. So while the fun of filming may be over, the adventure of finding this film in the editing room is not too far from beginning. Hopefully, that means we’ll get to see our first footage from The Suicide Squad before the end of the year, as previous hopes were dashed as being too early.