Why Roland Emmerich Is ‘So Sad’ About The State Of Independence Day Franchise

Independence Day: Resurgence was supposed to be the first in a new series of films, but the project fell mostly flat at the box office, which made the planned movies quite unlikely to materialize. At this point, under the new Disney bosses, it seems quite likely that even if a way forward is found, it won't be with Roland Emmerich's planned films, but anything is possible. As the director says, the movie industry is constantly changing, and sometimes that means ideas that were out of favor before gain new interest.