Mission: Impossible 7: All The Characters And Cast Members Confirmed To Return

Not Confirmed Yet: Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames)

As far as we know, Ving Rhames isn't officially confirmed to return for Mission: Impossible 7 just yet, but it would be extremely surprising (to say the least) if he wasn't asked back. Besides Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames is the one other constant throughout the Mission: Impossible film franchise, having appeared in every installment to date (if sometimes in a limited role) as Luther Stickwell, an expert computer hacker who always has the right thing to say. Rhames first showed up in the first movie and he made a brief appearance in the second film. But since then, his role in the franchise has grown only bigger. For good reason too. He's quite easily one of the best aspects of the M:I franchise; we look forward to his casting announcement coming out any day now.