The New Mutants' Maisie Williams Teases The 'Progressive' Story Of Delayed Movie

The New Mutants was supposed to come out back in April of 2018 before a series of delays. The merger of Disney and 21st Century Fox was a huge deal, and it definitely impacted many things as we saw release dates get shifted around and other Fox projects get cancelled as a result. So while that merger may not account for all of the delays to The New Mutants, it does seem that the chaos and restructuring contributed to the can getting kicked further down the road for the former 20th Century Fox film.