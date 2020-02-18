The New Mutants: Where You've Seen The Cast Members Of The X-Men Spinoff

Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane)

Maisie Williams plays Rahne Sinclair, superhero alias Wolfbane, in The New Mutants. She has the power to shape-shift into a wolf. In the original comics, Rahne is Scottish and comes from a very religious background where she is taught to suppress and hate her powers. Of course, most people know Maisie Williams from playing Arya Stark from 2011 to 2019 in Game of Thrones.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Williams appeared in four episodes of Doctor Who, and had lead roles in the movies iBoy, Cyberbully, and Then Came You. In September 2019, it was rumored that Maisie Williams joined the cast of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening. In 2020, she’ll appear in a movie called The Owners. The film is about a group of friends planning a burglary.