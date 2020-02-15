Disney Is Reportedly Making A Live-Action Rapunzel Movie For Theatrical Release

The big question is whether or not audiences will still be on board the Disney remake train by the time this rumored Rapunzel adaptation hits theaters. In the next few years, there will be a ton of live action remakes for us to feast our eyes on. The already divisive Mulan is soon to hit theaters, but the studio is also developing new versions of The Little Mermaid, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Sword in the Stone, Lilo & Stitch, and Bambi, just to name a few. While there are some rumblings from fans that enough is enough, it seems there are other fans who still can’t get enough. And they may be excited for yet another live action princess to root for.