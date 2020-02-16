The Witcher Season 2 Casts Peaky Blinders Alum As One Of Two New Witchers

We know Ciri’s training should eventually happen, thanks to the various canon Witcher stuff already out there, and actress Freya Allan even posted an Instagram story that included a sword and the caption “diva” a few days ago. She's also mentioned how things will become "brutal" for her character during the upcoming season, so along with these castings, there were hints about where her story was going before. Now, with this news, all of the stars seem to be aligning in regards to this particular plotline.