Chris Hemsworth Looks Ripped In First Look At Netflix Movie Extraction

Thor: Love and Thunder doesn’t arrive in theaters until November of 2021, meaning we have almost two years to wait before we get to see Chris Hemsworth pick up the hammer as the MCU’s Thunder God once again. But fans of the actor won’t have to wait that long to see him onscreen because Chris Hemsworth has a new movie coming out soon and you won’t even have to leave your house to see it. Chris Hemsworth stars in the new Netflix movie Extraction and the first look at the film shows the actor looking ripped as ever. Check it out: