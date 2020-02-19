After Viral Deep Fake, Would Tom Holland Do A Back To The Future Remake?

Tom Holland, along with millions of other people, has seen EZRyderX47’s deep fake video on YouTube and while he may have gotten a kick out of it, as he told ET, he has no interest in starring in a Back to the Future remake. That’s because, as far as he’s concerned, Back to the Future is basically a perfect movie. It’s an opinion shared by most people with eyes and stands as the only reason needed for why Back to the Future should not be remade.