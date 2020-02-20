Disneyland's Upcoming Avengers Campus Is Getting Interest from An Actual Avenger

With Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge now complete, at least for now, the focus at Disneyland Resort has now shifted across the plaza to Disney California Adventure and the upcoming Avengers Campus, the new Marvel themed land that is set to open later this year. From everything we've learned the new land is going to try to immerse guests in the world of Marvel in the same way Galaxy's Edge does for Star Wars. We learned a bit more about what the land will have in store for us recently when a casting call went out for stunt performers who will play a collection of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and one actual Avengers is apparently "interested" in getting a job as a cast member.