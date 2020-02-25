Kevin Hart Has Changed Since His Accident Say Jumanji Co-Stars Dwayne Johnson And Jack Black

Kevin Hart has had a whirlwind last few months. First, he stepped down from the Oscars after some old jokes emerged. Then, he got in a car accident that left him fairly immobile and out of work for a while. He started to get back on his feet by the time Jumanji: The Next Level press rolled around and now his pals in the hit series, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in particular, are speaking out about how the actor is a changed man.