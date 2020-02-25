After Working On Spider-Man And With Pixar, Tom Holland Gives Great Thank You To Disney

The way I see it, with Tom Holland having contributed to the MCU and Pixar, that just leaves two main areas of Disney for Tom Holland to show up in: a Star Wars movie and one of the studio’s live action remakes/re-imaginings. Something tells me that if Holland were to ever show up in the Star Wars franchise, it would be through a cameo rather than as one of the leading characters, but anything’s possible. And Disney certainly isn’t slowing down on putting live-action spins on its classic animated movies, so there could be room for Holland in one of those.