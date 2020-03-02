8 Fascinating Things To Know About Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet Auditioned For The Neon Demon, Theory of Everything And Several Other High-Profile Titles

Timothee Chalamet is only one man. Ultimately, as a rising actor, he has gone through the audition process several times, and he doesn't always walk away with the part. It happens. Nevertheless, while he was still climbing the ladder of Hollywood, he auditioned for a few noteworthy movies, including, but not limited to, Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon, Tim Burton's Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, and The Theory of Everything, but he didn't walk away with those respective roles.

It should be noted that many of these auditions came shortly after his role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, the high-profile film that Chalamet thought would possibly be his big breakthrough, but it wouldn't be until 2017's Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name, respectively, that the actor would become the household name he is today. Sometimes, you just have to wait for good fortune to find you.