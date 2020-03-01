Wait, Ben Stiller Might Be In Fast And Furious' F9?

Come down the rabbit hole of this random F9 rumor with me. Will Ben Stiller really be in Fast and Furious 9? That's the rumor now spreading, based on wafer thin information. But this is the Fast and Furious franchise. Things don't have to make sense to be true, so until someone says no, my mind will hope yessss. And if someone does say no, we trend #JusticeForBen until they cast him anyway.