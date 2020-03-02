How James Bond Nearly Kept Daniel Craig From Starring In Knives Out

Had No Time To Die’s production not been pushed, it would have kept Daniel Craig from starring in Knives Out, both in that moment and possibly altogether. Rian Johnson’s film rushed into production to accommodate Daniel Craig’s limited window of availability, but who knows what would have happened had the Bond film not been delayed. Maybe Knives Out would have been made with a different actor while No Time To Die was filming, or maybe Daniel Craig landed another role after his Bond run and couldn't do Knives Out.