The 10 Best Adam Driver Movies, Ranked

Besides the attack on his mother's Resistance ship near the beginning of the film, Kylo Ren spends much of the movie trying to connect and form an alliance with Rey, which ultimately leads to the iconic "Throne Room" scene where the two take down Supreme Leader Snoke's Praetorian Guard. But just when it looks like Ren is about to turn away from the dark side, he doubles down and declares that he is the Supreme Leader of The First Order. Following the scene, Ren falls deeper into the dark side as he takes on his uncle and former Jedi master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Throughout his entire arc in the film (and series as a whole), we see a certain sadness and degree of pain in Ren's eyes that make us want to root for him, despite his despicable actions.