Pornhub Is Releasing Its First Non-Adult Film, And It’s Still Pretty Adult

Pornhub, while still primarily being a destination for porn, has branched out in recent months to try new things. For example, the company recently partnered with popular actress Bella Swan to bring an award-winning porn experience to users directed by the actress herself. The company has tried to capitalize off of celebrities quite a bit, as the creatives in the company also used the newly buff Kumail Nanjiani as the image for the "Muscular Men" category on site after the actor worked to get buff for his upcoming role in Marvel's Phase Four movie Eternals. In addition, Kanye West helped with the creative direction for the Pornhub Awards a couple of years ago.