Knives Out Fans Have Flooded Marta’s E-Mail, And Rian Johnson Approves

It is a bit silly to see so many people sending e-mails to a fictional character, but then again, it shows how many people really loved Knives Out. You can be sure every single one of the people who sent one of these e-mails, minus the possible trolls, is thrilled that there's already a sequel on the way. The first movie was something of a surprise when it came to just how successful it became. Suddenly, theoretical conversations about seeing Daniel Craig reprise his role in a franchise of mystery stories became actual conversations and before the movie was out of theaters, because it's actually still in theaters, the sequel was given the green light.