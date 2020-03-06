Could Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Drax And Mantis Get A Spinoff? Here’s What James Gunn Said

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place right now, as we're currently occupying the months between phases. While there is no new Marvel content at the moment, fans can look ahead to the myriad TV and movie projects coming down the pipeline for Phases Three and Four. Chief among them is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was delayed following his (temporary) firing by Marvel Studios. But is Gunn also interested in doing a spinoff with Drax and Mantis?
Pom Klementieff's Mantis was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and shared a hilarious and sweet connection with Dave Bautista's Drax the Destroyer. Bautista recently revealed that he and James Gunn have discussed a spinoff for the two Guardians, prompting the filmmaker to respond on social media. Check it out below.
Do you hear that sound? It's Marvel fans everywhere rejoicing at the mere concept of a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff. Because while Vol. 3 will be the final iteration of the current team, James Gunn hasn't ruled out the possibility of working on a project outside of the Guardians trilogy proper.
James Gunn's exciting spinoff comments come from his personal Twitter account. While the social media platform briefly cost him his job when offensive tweets from a decade ago resurfaced, he's returned to Twitter in the time since his reinstatement. Gunn uses social media to directly communicate with this legions of fan, especially those who can't wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to finally arrive in theaters.
The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise brings something unique to the superhero genre, as it's deeply connected with James Gunn's perspective. The filmmaker's sense of humor, taste in music, and dance moves have all become intrinsically tied to the Guardians' journey. He's always made it clear that Vol. 3 will be the end of the story he began back with the 2014 original.
But just because the trilogy will end with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn't mean that it's the last we'll see of the cast. The MCU is an ever expanding place, with Disney+'s upcoming TV series presenting more storytelling possibilities. If the Drax and Mantis spinoff isn't destined to hit theaters, perhaps it could find a home there. Of course, there's no guarantee that the movie will ever come to fruition.
Unfortunately, it's going to be a long wait before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally arrives in theaters. While it was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, James Gunn's firing greatly delayed its production. Gunn also took a gig helming The Suicide Squad at DC, which helped to push back the Guardians even further.
The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6th, 2021, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hopefully arrive later in the same year. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.