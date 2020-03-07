Has John Krasinski Actually Had Fantastic Four Talks With Marvel?

With Phase Four already filled up on both the movie and Disney+ sides, that leaves Phase Five as the earliest we could see the Fantastic Four introduced, and even then they could be saved for towards the end of the Phase, i.e. around 2025 or so. Still, they will pop up at some point, and if John Krasinski does end up being cast as Mr. Fantastic, considering how well his directorial work on A Quiet Place (and its sequel too, judging by the early reactions) was received, maybe he could also arrange to helm this Fantastic Four movie.