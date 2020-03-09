Onward And Spidey Actor Tom Holland Jokes About Disney Still Being Scared Of Him And Spoilers

He’s the Michael Scott of secret keeping; he wants to keep the secret, he tries to keep it, but inevitably, he just isn’t built for it. So Tom Holland didn’t get to see Onward in advance and had to catch it at the premiere like a common peasant. On the bright side, Tom Holland got to experience Onward for the first time with the fans and experience all of the emotion of the film with an audience. So, I suppose having to wait is not without some advantages.