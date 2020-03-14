Daniel Radcliffe And 5 Other Child Actors Who Went On To Take Wild Roles

Daniel Radcliffe

As mentioned earlier, Daniel Radcliffe has taken seemingly every professional opportunity made available to him to branch out, expand his horizons as an actor and help people divorce their image of him as Harry Potter from their minds. Since his final film in that franchise, Radcliffe has starred in movies like Horns, where a young man discovers that horns have grown out of his head, the excellent Swiss Army Man, where the former child star plays an animated corpse who can fart, get a boner, and talk, and, most recently, Guns Akimbo, where the actor plays a mild-mannered programmer who finds out that guns have been bolted into his hands. While not all of them have been successful, the ones that work stand out. Notably, in my view, Radcliffe's performance in Swiss Army Man is both beautiful and genuinely Oscar-worthy, despite what you might think from the description.