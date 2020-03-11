Daniel Craig Had A NSFW Mantra For Playing James Bond In No Time To Die

Daniel Craig is going to have to continue thinking about James Bond for a few more months now that No Time To Die, has been pushed back from its April release to November. However, in a recent profile in GQ, Craig is quoted as saying that thinking about being James Bond, and everything that goes with it, was something he always tried to avoid while making movie like No Time to Die. He tried to take each performance of the super spy on its own and just tried to do his job without thinking too much about the job. In Craig's words...