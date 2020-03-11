Daniel Craig Had A NSFW Mantra For Playing James Bond In No Time To Die

Leave a Comment
No film franchise has had the consistent longevity of the James Bond movies. While several actors have taken on the iconic role, we've seen a movie every few years since 1962, which is an impressive track record to say the least. Certainly, with that sort of history, there's a lot riding on each further installment, but Daniel Craig has a pretty smart philosophy about the whole thing, just don't think about it.
Daniel Craig is going to have to continue thinking about James Bond for a few more months now that No Time To Die, has been pushed back from its April release to November. However, in a recent profile in GQ, Craig is quoted as saying that thinking about being James Bond, and everything that goes with it, was something he always tried to avoid while making movie like No Time to Die. He tried to take each performance of the super spy on its own and just tried to do his job without thinking too much about the job. In Craig's words...
Stop fucking thinking and just fucking act. It’s almost that. Because so many things are going on in your head. I mean, if you start thinking…that’s it. You’ve got to sort of forget. You’ve got to leave your ego.
Daniel Craig's relationship with James Bond might be the most interesting of any actor who has played the character. While he's received almost global praise in the part for humanizing James Bond, he hasn't always seemed to enjoy playing the part. He famously once said he'd rather slash his wrists than play Bond again, though he did eventually go back and do exactly that.
While Daniel Craig apparently hasn't thought much about the role while he's been in it, the fact that this is the end of the road, and the fact that Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz had a daughter in 2018, has apparently made the actor more reflective, though he admits that the experience has been so emotional he's had difficulty finding the right words to express those feelings. He does, on the whole, seem to be happy with his work.
While the decision to delay the release of No Time to Die makes sense, it's a good financial calculation for the studio, and perhaps also a good idea to help prevent the spread of cornoavirus, it means that fans will have to wait that much longer to say goodbye to Daniel Craig's James Bond.
The character will go on, of course. He always has. Daniel Craig will likely go down as one of the all-time greats to play the role. Daniel Craig, has used James Bond to become a bonafide movie star, who will be moving on to many future roles, including another new franchise, as a sequel to Knives Out is on the way, likely before to long.