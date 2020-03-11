Sounds Like Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson Wasn’t Sure About The Solo Flick After Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. Phase Four will kick off with Cate Shortland's Black Widow, marking the first time the title character has gotten her own solo movie. Scarlett Johansson has played Natasha for a decade and eight major appearances, with Avengers: Endgame marking her character's heroic death. And it turns out that Johansson originally wasn't sure if she wanted to sign on for her solo flick.